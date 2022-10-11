ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Volkswagen Receives $8.8B Via Selling Preferred Porsche Shares: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 11, 2022 6:46 AM | 1 min read
Volkswagen Receives $8.8B Via Selling Preferred Porsche Shares: Report
  • Volkswagen AG VWAGY has received €9.1 billion ($8.8 billion) through the sale of preferred shares in sportscar maker Porsche automobile Holding SE POAHY.
  • The amount collected was less than the maximum due to the partial execution of a greenshoe option, Reuters reported.
  • In the case of a fully drawn greenshoe option, Volkswagen would have received €9.4 billion in total.
  • Also ReadPorsche Beats Parent Volkswagen To Become Europe's Most Valuable Carmaker All In A Week Of Its Trading Debut
  • Total proceeds for Volkswagen, which include the sale of 25% plus one ordinary share of Porsche AG to Porsche SE, stands at €19.2 billion, the report added.
  • Volkswagen listed Porsche on the Frankfurt stock exchange last month.
  • Also ReadVolkswagen Plans To Invest €1B In China JV
  • Price Action: VWAGY shares closed lower by 3.46% at $15.90 on Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsIPOsMediaGeneral