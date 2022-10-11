Volkswagen Receives $8.8B Via Selling Preferred Porsche Shares: Report

- Volkswagen AG VWAGY has received €9.1 billion ($8.8 billion) through the sale of preferred shares in sportscar maker Porsche automobile Holding SE POAHY.
- The amount collected was less than the maximum due to the partial execution of a greenshoe option, Reuters reported.
- In the case of a fully drawn greenshoe option, Volkswagen would have received €9.4 billion in total.
- Also Read: Porsche Beats Parent Volkswagen To Become Europe's Most Valuable Carmaker All In A Week Of Its Trading Debut
- Total proceeds for Volkswagen, which include the sale of 25% plus one ordinary share of Porsche AG to Porsche SE, stands at €19.2 billion, the report added.
- Volkswagen listed Porsche on the Frankfurt stock exchange last month.
- Also Read: Volkswagen Plans To Invest €1B In China JV
- Price Action: VWAGY shares closed lower by 3.46% at $15.90 on Monday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.