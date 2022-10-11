Volkswagen Receives $8.8B Via Selling Preferred Porsche Shares: Report

by

Volkswagen AG VWAGY has received €9.1 billion ($8.8 billion) through the sale of preferred shares in sportscar maker Porsche automobile Holding SE POAHY .

The amount collected was less than the maximum due to the partial execution of a greenshoe option, Reuters reported.

In the case of a fully drawn greenshoe option, Volkswagen would have received €9.4 billion in total.

Total proceeds for Volkswagen, which include the sale of 25% plus one ordinary share of Porsche AG to Porsche SE, stands at €19.2 billion, the report added.

Volkswagen listed Porsche on the Frankfurt stock exchange last month.

VWAGY shares closed lower by 3.46% at $15.90 on Monday.

VWAGY shares closed lower by 3.46% at $15.90 on Monday. Photo Via Company

