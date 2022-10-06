ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Volkswagen Plans To Invest €1B In China JV: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 7:41 AM | 1 min read
Volkswagen Plans To Invest €1B In China JV: Report
  • Volkswagen AG VWAGY is planning to invest in a joint venture in China to boost software production.
  • The planned investment by the automaker could be above €1 billion (~$990 million), Reuters reported.
  • The report noted that the company, which makes 40% of its sales and 50% profits in China, has a research and development center in the country.
  • Also ReadVolkswagen Ramps Up Battery Materials Production Via New JV
  • Volkswagen holds several joint ventures in China.
  • Price Action: VWAGY shares closed lower by 1.40% at $16.90 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral