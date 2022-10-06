Volkswagen Plans To Invest €1B In China JV: Report

by

Volkswagen AG VWAGY is planning to invest in a joint venture in China to boost software production.

is planning to invest in a joint venture in China to boost software production. The planned investment by the automaker could be above €1 billion (~$990 million), Reuters reported.

The report noted that the company, which makes 40% of its sales and 50% profits in China, has a research and development center in the country.

Also Read : Volkswagen Ramps Up Battery Materials Production Via New JV

: Volkswagen Ramps Up Battery Materials Production Via New JV Volkswagen holds several joint ventures in China.

Price Action: VWAGY shares closed lower by 1.40% at $16.90 on Wednesday.

VWAGY shares closed lower by 1.40% at $16.90 on Wednesday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral