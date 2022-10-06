Volkswagen Plans To Invest €1B In China JV: Report

- Volkswagen AG VWAGY is planning to invest in a joint venture in China to boost software production.
- The planned investment by the automaker could be above €1 billion (~$990 million), Reuters reported.
- The report noted that the company, which makes 40% of its sales and 50% profits in China, has a research and development center in the country.
- Volkswagen holds several joint ventures in China.
- Price Action: VWAGY shares closed lower by 1.40% at $16.90 on Wednesday.
