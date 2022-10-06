Porsche Beats Parent Volkswagen To Become Europe's Most Valuable Carmaker All In A Week Of Its Trading Debut

- Porsche Automobile Holding SE POAHF has overtaken its former parent company, Volkswagen AG VWAGY, as Europe's most valuable automaker.
- The shares of the newly listed luxury sports car maker shot up to €93 in Frankfurt on Thursday.
- Going by the rise in shares, the sportscar brand commands a market valuation of €85 billion, Reuters reported, overtaking Volkswagen.
- Volkswagen has taken the second position, valued at €77.7 billion, and the third place is taken by Mercedes Benz Group AG MBGAF with a €57.2 billion valuation.
- Porsche started trading in Frankfurt last week after the IPO was priced at €82.50.
- Price Action: POAHF shares are trading lower by 0.16% at $59.80 on the last check Thursday.
