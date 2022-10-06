ñol

Porsche Beats Parent Volkswagen To Become Europe's Most Valuable Carmaker All In A Week Of Its Trading Debut

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 12:18 PM | 1 min read
Porsche Beats Parent Volkswagen To Become Europe's Most Valuable Carmaker All In A Week Of Its Trading Debut
  • Porsche Automobile Holding SE POAHF has overtaken its former parent company, Volkswagen AG VWAGY, as Europe's most valuable automaker.
  • The shares of the newly listed luxury sports car maker shot up to €93 in Frankfurt on Thursday.
  • Going by the rise in shares, the sportscar brand commands a market valuation of €85 billion, Reuters reported, overtaking Volkswagen.
  • Also ReadPorsche With No Brakes - Shares Race Higher In Landmark Frankfurt IPO
  • Volkswagen has taken the second position, valued at €77.7 billion, and the third place is taken by Mercedes Benz Group AG MBGAF with a €57.2 billion valuation.
  • Porsche started trading in Frankfurt last week after the IPO was priced at €82.50.
  • Price Action: POAHF shares are trading lower by 0.16% at $59.80 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

