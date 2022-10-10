Alphatec Holdings, Immatics And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording gained in today’s session.
- Immunic, Inc. IMUX jumped 43.5% to $5.70 after the company announced $60 million oversubscribed private placement equity financing.
- HCI Group, Inc. HCI surged 14% to $37.90.
- Veris Residential, Inc. VRE gained 11.1% to $11.52 after the company announced the anticipated sale of Harborside 1, 2, and 3 for $420 million.
- Immatics N.V. IMTX gained 11% to $11.20 after the company reported an interim clinical data update on ACTengine IMA203 TCR-T monotherapy targeting PRAME.
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. ATEC rose 9.7% to $9.84 after the company issued Q3 guidance above
- estimates.
- Belite Bio, Inc BLTE surged 9.6% to $32.37.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE surged 8.3% to $4.42.
- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. KROS jumped 8% to $43.05.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX gained 7.2% to $17.47. Novavax and SK bioscience file post approval change application in South Korea for Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine as a booster in adults aged 18 and older.
