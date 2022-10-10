ñol

Alphatec Holdings, Immatics And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 10, 2022 11:42 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording gained in today’s session.

  • Immunic, Inc. IMUX jumped 43.5% to $5.70 after the company announced $60 million oversubscribed private placement equity financing.
  • HCI Group, Inc. HCI surged 14% to $37.90.
  • Veris Residential, Inc. VRE gained 11.1% to $11.52 after the company announced the anticipated sale of Harborside 1, 2, and 3 for $420 million.
  • Immatics N.V. IMTX gained 11% to $11.20 after the company reported an interim clinical data update on ACTengine IMA203 TCR-T monotherapy targeting PRAME.
  • Alphatec Holdings, Inc. ATEC rose 9.7% to $9.84 after the company issued Q3 guidance above
  • estimates.
  • Belite Bio, Inc BLTE surged 9.6% to $32.37.
  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE surged 8.3% to $4.42.
  • Keros Therapeutics, Inc. KROS jumped 8% to $43.05.
  • Novavax, Inc. NVAX gained 7.2% to $17.47. Novavax and SK bioscience file post approval change application in South Korea for Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine as a booster in adults aged 18 and older.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

