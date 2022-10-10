ñol

Tilray Brands To Rally Over 45%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 10, 2022 7:24 AM | 1 min read
Tilray Brands To Rally Over 45%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
  • Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY price target from $4.15 to $4.5. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Tilray Brands shares fell 2.5% to $3.09 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho cut the price target on The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW from $288 to $264. Mizuho analyst Christopher Parkinson maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Sherwin-Williams shares fell 5.2% to close at $205.60 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse slashed Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $425 to $375. Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Domino's shares fell 3% to $305.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays lowered Turning Point Brands, Inc. TPB price target from $28 to $22. Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Turning Point Brands fell 1.9% to $20.83 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS cut General Motors Company GM price target from $56 to $38. UBS analyst Patrick Hummel downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. PRA Group shares fell 3.18% to $32.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lowered Ventas, Inc. VTR price target from $60 to $56. Keybanc analyst Todd Thomas maintained the stock with an Overweight. Ventas shares fell 1.6% to close at $37.72 on Friday.

Check out this: US Stock Futures Down Following Friday's Sell-Off

