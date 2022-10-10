ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Tesla September China Sales Hit Record-High Despite Overall Q3 Softness: CPCA Data

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
October 10, 2022 4:06 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Sales of Tesla’s China-made vehicles increased significantly for the second consecutive month in September, CPCA data shows.
  • Tesla delivered 83,135 EVs in September, which is a record for its Shanghai factory since it began production there.
Tesla September China Sales Hit Record-High Despite Overall Q3 Softness: CPCA Data

Tesla Inc. TSLA hit record wholesale sales in China in September, according to preliminary data released by the China Passenger Car Association, reported Reuters.

What Happened: The U.S. electric vehicle maker sold 83,135 Chine-made EVs in September, up 8.02% from the 76,965 cars it delivered in August — which was the previous record held by Tesla. On a year-over-year basis, the increase was about 48.4%.

See Also: Best Electric Vehicle Stocks

In July, Tesla's sales plummeted due to a factory upgrade. Since then, sales have been gaining momentum. Weekly production at the Giga Shanghai has now increased to around 22,000, said the Reuters report.

Warren Buffett-backed BYD Company Limited BYDDY BYDDF reported last week it sold 94,941 EVs in September, while U.S.-listed Chinese EV trio of Nio Inc. NIO, XPeng Inc. XPEV and Li Auto Inc. LI sold 10.878, 8,468, and 11,531 cars, respectively, for the month.

Why It’s Important: Tesla reported on Oct. 2 third-quarter global deliveries of 343,830 units, which missed the consensus estimate by about 15,000 units.

Tallying the July through September numbers from CPCA, it appears that 188,317 units, or about 55%, were MIC cars.

While the company blamed the softness on logistics issues, analysts have pointed their fingers at a demand slowdown in China. Given the preliminary CPCA numbers do not give a break-up of domestic sales and exports, the premise cannot be verified.

Tesla customarily focuses on producing cars for the domestic market in the second half of the quarter.

Price Action: Tesla closed Friday’s session down 6.32% at $223.07, according to Benzinga Pro data.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Chinaelectric vehiclesEurasiaEVsGiga ShanghaiNewsGlobalTechMediaGeneral