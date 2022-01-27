Can You Solve Elon Musk's Word Riddle On Who The U.S. EV Leader Is That Ratioed President Joe Biden?

For anyone who plays Wordle, you’re used to guessing five-letter words. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has a five-letter guessing game that could be right up your alley.

What Happened: A video shared by U.S. President Joe Biden featured General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) CEO Mary Barra.

“We are so happy to announce that we would invest $7 billion in the state of Michigan to further our EV manufacturing,” Barra said. “We want to have a portfolio of EVs.”

Biden said he was happy to hear Barra’s announcement and that climate change means jobs, which Barra and GM are proving.

“I meant it when I said the future was going to be made right here in America. Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before,” Biden tweeted with the video.

Why It’s Important: The post didn’t go unnoticed by Musk, who heads the company that produced more electric vehicles than any other automotive company.

Musk offered a clue to anyone who wanted to guess who the leader in electric vehicles was, providing this:

“Starts with a T, Ends with an A, ESL in the middle.”

The tweet from Musk got lots of engagement along with many replying to Biden about the message he was sending by overlooking Tesla and highlighting companies such as General Motors and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) creator Billy Markus asked, “What about the largest electric car maker in the world that is also in America that literally makes several hundred times more electric cars than the ones you named, Joe?”

In case Biden hasn’t yet heard of Musk, Gerber Kawasaki CEO Ross Gerber provided an introduction via Twitter.

“Biden. Let me introduce Elon Musk. The American businessman who started the EV revolution. It’s a bit embarrassing this praise of two of the companies producing the most gas vehicles that are destroying the environment,” Gerber tweeted.

The tweet from Biden got more than 11,000 likes, which failed in comparison to the 52,000 likes that Musk’s response received.

“Elon Musk ratioed the President of the United States,” Unusual Whales said referring to a phrase used to describe when someone's reply gets more engagement than an original tweet on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

Tesla reported fourth-quarter production of 305,840 electric vehicles and more than 900,000 for the full fiscal year.

In case you were wondering, the answer to the riddle is TESLA.

