Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been sounding out recently that he has shifted his allegiance to the Republican party. Going a step further, he has predicted a winning year for the Grand Old Party.

Red Wave Sweep? Musk's prediction came as a reply to a tweet that quote-tweeted a news coverage of Republican candidate Mayra Flores winning the special election for Texas' 34th Congressional district. She wrested the seat from Democrats, who held control for four decades. Musk said he voted for Flores and added that this is the first time he ever voted for a Republican. He also said he sees a "massive red wave" in 2022.

I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican.



Massive red wave in 2022. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

The U.S. goes to midterm polls in November, with the 435 House seats and 33 of the 100 Senate seats coming up for election. Thirty-six states will elect their governors during midterm elections.

When asked whether the country will have a Republican president, Musk said 'tbd,' an acronym for "to be decided."

DeSantis For President: Musk also said he prefers Florida governor Ron DeSantis for the President's office. In reply to one of his followers, who asked Musk's opinion on Andrew Yang, Musk said he had supported Yang the last time and that DeSantis has a better chance of winning.

DeSantis — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

Yang, a businessman and lobbyist, unsuccessfully contested in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries and later in the 2021 New York City Democratic mayoral primary. In October 2021, he announced that he is leaving the party to become an independent and later founded the Forward Party.

Photo: Courtesy of Nvidia via Flickr