Elon Musk Votes Republican For 1st Time — Prefers This Candidate To Be Next US President

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 15, 2022 7:17 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Elon Musk sees a massive red wave sweeping the 2022 mid-term polls
  • The world's biggest billionaire picks DeSantis as likely winner in the 2024 Presidential election

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO  Elon Musk has been sounding out recently that he has shifted his allegiance to the Republican party. Going a step further, he has predicted a winning year for the Grand Old Party.

Red Wave Sweep? Musk's prediction came as a reply to a tweet that quote-tweeted a news coverage of Republican candidate Mayra Flores winning the special election for Texas' 34th Congressional district. She wrested the seat from Democrats, who held control for four decades. Musk said he voted for Flores and added that this is the first time he ever voted for a Republican. He also said he sees a "massive red wave" in 2022.

The U.S. goes to midterm polls in November, with the 435 House seats and 33 of the 100 Senate seats coming up for election. Thirty-six states will elect their governors during midterm elections.

Related Link: Elon Musk's True Political Leanings: 'Executive Competence Super Underrated In Politics'

When asked whether the country will have a Republican president, Musk said 'tbd,' an acronym for "to be decided."

DeSantis For President: Musk also said he prefers Florida governor Ron DeSantis for the President's office. In reply to one of his followers, who asked Musk's opinion on Andrew Yang, Musk said he had supported Yang the last time and that DeSantis has a better chance of winning.

Yang, a businessman and lobbyist, unsuccessfully contested in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries and later in the 2021 New York City Democratic mayoral primary. In October 2021, he announced that he is leaving the party to become an independent and later founded the Forward Party.

Photo: Courtesy of Nvidia via Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

