Elon Musk Says This Candidate Can Easily Win Against Joe Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
July 12, 2022 8:30 AM | 1 min read

Elon Musk has been lately frequently coming in favor of the Republican party and has named his preferred presidential candidate for 2024.

The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated late Monday that Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would come on top if he is pitched against President Joe Biden in the 2024 polls. Musk is of the view that DeSantis would easily win and that he doesn't need to campaign to secure victory.

In mid-June, Musk said he voted for the Republicans for the first time in the special election for Texas' 34th Congressional district, which was won by GOP candidate Mayra Flores.

Reacting to the election result, Musk said he sees a "massive red wave" in 2022.

Last weekend, former President Donald Trump accused Musk of lying regarding his maiden vote for the Republicans. Back in June, when a Twitter follower asked who Musk's preferred presidential candidate it, he mentioned DeSantis.

When this was brought to the notice of DeSantis, he gave a peculiar reply, saying he welcomes support from African Americans, in an apparent reference to Musk's place of birth — South Africa.

