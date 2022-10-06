ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Stephens Starts Coverage On This Precision Oncology Company With 66% Upside

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 6, 2022 2:17 PM | 1 min read
Stephens Starts Coverage On This Precision Oncology Company With 66% Upside
  • Stephens initiated coverage on Guardant Health Inc GH with a price target of $99 and an Overweight rating.
  • The analyst said that Guardant had established itself as a precision oncology market leader by developing differentiated blood-based liquid biopsy tests for cancer patients that span the care continuum. 
  • "We believe the company's leadership position in comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) will drive stable double-digit organic growth in coming years and provide an established commercial channel for Guardant to cross-sell and accelerate the adoption of new product offerings." 
  • The analyst notes that the ECLIPSE trial represents a key catalyst accelerating top-line growth as Guardant gains access to the multi-billion dollar early cancer screening market for colorectal cancer. 
  • The analyst says the shares are not cheap (trading at ~10x FY23 sales). It takes a long view and believes Guardant's differentiated portfolio, R&D engine, and expertise in blood-based testing will result in the company winning a majority share of the market.
  • Price Action: GH shares are down 0.22% at $59.65 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsHealth CarePrice TargetInitiationAnalyst RatingsGeneral