Pinterest To Rally Over 25%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 6, 2022 7:57 AM | 1 min read
Pinterest To Rally Over 25%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday
  • Goldman Sachs raised Pinterest, Inc. PINS price target from $24 to $31. Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan also upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Pinterest shares fell 1.1% to close at $24.63 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target on Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE from $129 to $123. Raymond James analyst Patrick O'Shaughnessy maintained a Strong Buy rating on the stock. Intercontinental Exchange shares fell 0.4% to $93.00 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson slashed Helen of Troy Limited HELE price target from $175 to $115. DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Helen of Troy shares fell 3% to $102.92 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lowered CS Disco, Inc. LAW price target from $25 to $15. Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. CS Disco rose 1% to close at $10.76 on Wednesday.
  • Keybanc cut Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR price target from $97 to $84. Keybanc analyst Matthew Mishan maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Integer Holdings shares rose 0.7% to close at $66.29 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays lowered American Homes 4 Rent AMH price target from $44 to $41. Barclays analyst Anthony Powell maintained the stock with an Overweight. American Homes 4 Rent shares fell 3% to close at $33.30 on Wednesday.

