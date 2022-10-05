Bank of America To $36? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On Citigroup

- Morgan Stanley cut Bank of America Corporation BAC price target from $40 to $36. Bank of America shares fell 2.4% to $31.62 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital cut Xcel Energy Inc. XEL price target from $80 to $71. Xcel Energy shares fell 2.6% to $64.74 on Wednesday.
- B of A Securities lowered Hasbro, Inc. HAS price target from $91 to $83. Hasbro shares fell 2.1% to $68.98 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup lowered the price target on Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP from $11.5 to $8. Tupperware shares fell 5.4% to $6.83 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital cut price target for Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO from $5.5 to $4.5. Two Harbors Investment shares fell 5.2% to $3.5250 on Wednesday.
- BTIG raised the price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ABOS from $15 to $22. Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares rose 3.6% to $9.90 on Wednesday.
- EF Hutton raised the price target for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. SBGI from $40 to $50. Sinclair Broadcast fell 0.4% to $18.66 on Wednesday.
- Rosenblatt cut the price target on CME Group Inc. CME from $171 to $161. CME Group fell 0.1% to $182.02 on Wednesday.
- Rosenblatt raised the price target on Twitter, Inc. TWTR from $37 to $54.2. Twitter shares fell 1.4% to $51.28 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Citigroup Inc. C from $46 to $44. Citigroup shares fell 1.9% to $43.57 on Wednesday.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Check out this: US Stock Futures Down Following Tuesday's Surge; ADP, Services Data In Focus
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.