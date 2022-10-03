ñol

Tesla To Rally Around 43%? Plus This Analyst Predicts $157 For Amazon

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 3, 2022 2:36 PM | 1 min read
  • B of A Securities cut the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $170 to $157. Amazon shares rose 2.8% to trade at $116.13 on Monday.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target for The Home Depot, Inc. HD from $392 to $394. Home Depot shares rose 3.5% to $285.72 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Visa Inc. V from $291 to $282. Visa shares gained 2.7% to $182.52 on Monday.
  • Baird lowered the price target on NIKE, Inc. NKE from $127 to $100. NIKE shares rose 3.7% to $86.21 on Monday.
  • Truist Securities boosted the price target for Tesla, Inc. TSLA from $333 to $348. Tesla shares fell 8.5% to $242.79 on Monday.

