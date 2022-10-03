Nasdaq Jumps 270 Points; Silver Surges Over 8%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing around 270 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 2.93% to 29,566.07 while the NASDAQ rose 2.56% to 10,846.26. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.85% to 3,687.75.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 4.9% on Monday. Leading the sector was strength from Ultrapar Participações S.A. UGP and Amplify Energy Corp. AMPY.



In trading on Monday, consumer discretionary shares rose by just 0.2%.



Top Headline



The ISM manufacturing PMI unexpectedly dropped to 50.9 in September, compared with 52.8 in the previous month. However, analysts were expecting a reading of 52.2.

Equities Trading UP

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC shares shot up 644% to $2.0264 after the company announced it will be acquired by AstraZeneca's subsidiary, Alexion, for $2.07 per share.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. FSI got a boost, shooting 39% to $2.3016. FSI reported termination of merger with Lygos Inc.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. MYOV shares were also up, gaining 38% to $24.84 after the company received an acquisition offer from Sumitovant Biopharma and Sumitormo Pharma to acquire the company for $22.75 per share in cash.

Equities Trading DOWN

Clene Inc. CLNN shares tumbled 29% to $1.9770 after the company released topline results from the Healey ALS Platform trial of CNM-Au8, an investigational gold nanocrystal suspension, in participants with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN were down 40% to $3.4808 after the company announced an equity distribution agreement allowing the company to sell up to $15 million of stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR was down, falling 20% to $0.0961 after the company announced a $1.3 million registered direct offering.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 5.1% to $83.53, while gold traded up 1.8% at $1,701.70.



Silver traded up 8.2% to $20.605 on Monday while copper fell 0.1% to $3.4115.



Euro zone



European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.77%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.22% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 1.29%. The German DAX gained 0.79%, French CAC 40 gained 0.55% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 1.57%.

The S&P Global Eurozone manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 48.4 in September compared to a preliminary reading of 48.5. The S&P Global/CIPS manufacturing PMI for UK was revised lower to 48.4 in September from a preliminary level of 48.5, while German manufacturing PMI fell to 47.8 in September from a preliminary reading of 48.3.

The S&P Global French manufacturing PMI fell to 47.7 in September versus 50.6 in the previous month, while Italian manufacturing PMI rose to 48.3 in September from the 48 a month ago. The S&P Global manufacturing PMI for Spain dropped to 49 in September from 49.9 in the prior month.



Economics

The final reading of S&P Global manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 52 for September from preliminary reading of 51.8 and up from 51.5 in August.

The ISM manufacturing PMI unexpectedly dropped to 50.9 in September, compared with 52.8 in the previous month. However, analysts were expecting a reading of 52.2.

Construction spending in the US dropped by 0.7% from the prior month to an annual rate of $1.78 billion in August.



COVID-19 Update

