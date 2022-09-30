'Dealing With Hurricane Putin:' US Lawmakers Promise More Funding, Weapons To Ukraine As Russia Unfolds Annexation Plan

U.S. lawmakers on Thursday pledged to send more money and weapons to Ukraine for its war against Russia as Moscow plans to annex four Ukrainian regions.

What Happened: U.S. House of Representatives is set to pass a bill on Friday to authorize President Joe Biden to direct the drawdown of up to $3.7 billion for Ukrainian weapons from U.S. stocks, reported Reuters.

"We have not won this yet. We need to continue to support the Ukrainians," Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Democrat Bob Menendez, told media after holding a classified briefing on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Another Republican Senator, Lindsey Graham, said he wanted "to send a very clear signal" to Russia that the U.S. would send more financial and military assistance to Ukraine when Congress returns to Washington after the mid-term elections.

"This is a defining moment for the world when it comes to territorial integrity," Graham said, adding, "we're dealing with Hurricane Putin."

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an official signing ceremony in the Kremlin Palace today to annex four more areas of Ukraine after announcing victory in self-styled referendums.

