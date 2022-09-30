Micron, Charles River Laboratories And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded slightly higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 80 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. IGMS surged 18.9% to $23.11.
- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. TYRA gained 17.7% to $10.33.
- Benson Hill, Inc. BHIL jumped 15.9% to $2.8627 after UBS initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $5 price target.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO gained 14.3% to $34.06. Akero Therapeutics recently released topline data from HARMONY Phase 2b study of efruxifermin (EFX) in patients with pre-cirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), fibrosis stage 2 or 3 (F2-F3).
- IonQ, Inc. IONQ gained 13.3% to $5.41 after the company announced it secured a contract to provide quantum solutions to the U.S. Air Force Research Lab.
- Immuneering Corporation IMRX gained 12.6% to $14.77. Immuneering announced FDA clearance of IND application for Phase 1/2a clinical trial of IMM-1-104 to treat advanced solid tumors with RAS mutations.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE rose 12.2% to $6.39. bluebird bio recently named Katherine Breedis as interim CFO.
- Tricida, Inc. TCDA rose 11.3% to $11.16.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO surged 11% to $5.53. MINISO Group’s board of directors recently authorized and approved a new share repurchase program.
- Daseke, Inc. DSKE gained 10.5% to $5.41 after the company announced a $40 million stock repurchase program.
- Innovid Corp. CTV climbed 9.5% to $2.65.
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS gained 9.4% to $8.16.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT rose 9.3% to $15.28.
- Kura Oncology, Inc. KURA gained 9.2% to $14.53. Kura Oncology, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.52 per share.
- Ebix, Inc. EBIX gained 8.2% to $19.88. EbixCash won 3 -year contract from Amritsar International Airport.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL gained 7.6% to $204.46 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $240 price target.
- Micron Technology, Inc. MU gained 3.6% to $51.82. Micron posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued Q1 revenue guidance below estimates.
