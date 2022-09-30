ñol

Micron, Charles River Laboratories And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 30, 2022 10:53 AM | 2 min read


U.S. stocks traded slightly higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 80 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • IGM Biosciences, Inc. IGMS surged 18.9% to $23.11.
  • Tyra Biosciences, Inc. TYRA gained 17.7% to $10.33.
  • Benson Hill, Inc. BHIL jumped 15.9% to $2.8627 after UBS initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $5 price target.
  • Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO gained 14.3% to $34.06. Akero Therapeutics recently released topline data from HARMONY Phase 2b study of efruxifermin (EFX) in patients with pre-cirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), fibrosis stage 2 or 3 (F2-F3).
  • IonQ, Inc. IONQ gained 13.3% to $5.41 after the company announced it secured a contract to provide quantum solutions to the U.S. Air Force Research Lab.
  • Immuneering Corporation IMRX gained 12.6% to $14.77. Immuneering announced FDA clearance of IND application for Phase 1/2a clinical trial of IMM-1-104 to treat advanced solid tumors with RAS mutations.
  • bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE rose 12.2% to $6.39. bluebird bio recently named Katherine Breedis as interim CFO.
  • Tricida, Inc. TCDA rose 11.3% to $11.16.
  • MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO surged 11% to $5.53. MINISO Group’s board of directors recently authorized and approved a new share repurchase program.
  • Daseke, Inc. DSKE gained 10.5% to $5.41 after the company announced a $40 million stock repurchase program.
  • Innovid Corp. CTV climbed 9.5% to $2.65.
  • D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS gained 9.4% to $8.16.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT rose 9.3% to $15.28.
  • Kura Oncology, Inc. KURA gained 9.2% to $14.53. Kura Oncology, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.52 per share.
  • Ebix, Inc. EBIX gained 8.2% to $19.88. EbixCash won 3 -year contract from Amritsar International Airport.
  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL gained 7.6% to $204.46 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $240 price target.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. MU gained 3.6% to $51.82. Micron posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued Q1 revenue guidance below estimates.

