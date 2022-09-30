ñol

Tilray To Crater Over 30%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 30, 2022 8:28 AM | 1 min read
Tilray To Crater Over 30%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday
  • Barclays cut Tilray Inc TLRY price target from $4.5 to $2. Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain maintained an Underweight rating on the stock. Tilray Brands shares rose 0.3% to $2.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on NIKE, Inc. NKE from $113 to $93. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. NIKE shares fell 10.4% to $85.38 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital cut CarMax, Inc. KMX price target from $108 to $72. RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. CarMax shares rose 0.7% to $65.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho lowered Jamf Holding Corp. JAMF price target from $33 to $30. Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained the stock with a Buy. Jamf Holding fell 1% to close at $22.76 on Thursday.
  • SVB Leerink cut AbbVie Inc. ABBV price target from $140 to $135. SVB Leerink analyst David Risinger maintained an Underperform rating on the stock. AbbVie shares rose 0.3% to $143.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham reduced NuVasive, Inc. NUVA price target from $67 to $53. Needham analyst David Saxon maintained the stock with a Buy. NuVasive shares rose 0.9% to close at $44.82 on Thursday.

