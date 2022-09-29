Putin Looks To Annex Swath Of Ukraine 'Within A Week,' Ahead Of His 70th Birthday

Vladimir Putin is looking to annex a large chunk of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory after his mouthpieces declared victory in a series of UN-condemned “referendums.”

What Happened: The head of the upper house of the parliament said Russia could consider incorporating the four partially occupied regions — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson — on Oct. 4, three days before Putin's 70th birthday, Reuters reported.

See Also: Putin's Mouthpieces Declare Victory In Sham Ukraine Referendums: 'Results Are Clear, Welcome Home To Russia'

Rodion Miroshnik, the Russia-installed ambassador of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, said the incorporation "should happen within a week."

"The main thing has already happened — the referendum has taken place. Therefore, let’s say: the locomotive has already started, and it’s unlikely to be stopped," Miroshnik said.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

The report noted that on Moscow's Red Square the authorities have set up a stage with giant video screens with billboards proclaiming "Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson — Russia!"

Meanwhile, the U.K Ministry of Defence has said that Putin is due to address both houses of the country's Parliament on Friday and may use this opportunity to formally announce the accession of Russia-occupied territories of Ukraine into the Federation.

Read Next: Pentagon Says Not Yet Delivered Highly-Sought-After NASAMS Defense System To Ukraine: Zelenskyy's Words Lost In Translation?