Kamala Harris Set To Visit North Korea's Demilitarized Zone, Where Trump Famously Met Kim Jong Un

U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be visiting the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where former President Donald Trump held talks with Kim Jong Un.

What Happened: Harris will visit the Korean DMZ on Thursday to show solidarity with Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, its first known test since June, Reuters reported.

The vice president’s visit was publicly confirmed by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo during his meeting with Harris in Tokyo and was later confirmed by U.S. officials.

Harris is in Asia to lead a U.S. presidential delegation to the funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday.

Why It's Important: "Nearly 70 years since the Korean Armistice, the visit will underscore the strength" of the "alliance" between South Korea and the U.S. "in the face of any threats posed" by North Korea, an anonymous U.S. official said, according to the publication.

At the DMZ, Harris will meet service members, receive an operational briefing from U.S. commanders, and reflect on the shared sacrifice of the soldiers of both countries.

"Your visit to the DMZ and Seoul will be very symbolic demonstrations of your strong commitments to security and peace on the Korean Peninsula," Han said.

Earlier, in 2019, Trump held talks with North Korean leader Kim in the DMZ, becoming the country's first sitting president to set foot into North Korea and meet the supreme leader after crossing the demarcation line.

