In response to North Korea's multiple missiles test in the waters off the east coast, South Korea and the United States fired eight ballistic missiles on Monday.

What Happened: According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Seoul's military, the allies launched the ground-to-ground Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) at targets in the East Sea in the early morning.

See Also: Kim Jong-Un's Ties With South Korea Run Deeper Than Known, Graveyard Reveals

"Our military strongly condemns the North's series of ballistic missile provocations and sternly urges it to immediately stop acts that raise military tensions on the peninsula," it added.

The developments came a day after Kim Jong-Un-led secretive nation North Korea launched eight short-range ballistic missiles following a U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise involving a US aircraft carrier.

Why It Matters: This was the second joint military launch by Seoul and Washington since 2017– it carried out its first combined launch last month after Pyongyang fired three ballistic missiles.

North Korea has long opposed the joint exercises on the pretext that they serve as rehearsals for an invasion. Meanwhile, the country itself has fired 18 rounds of missile tests in 2022 alone.

Read Next: Kim Jong-Un Fires A Barrage Of Missiles A Day After US-South Korea Joint Military Drill