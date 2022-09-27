To Restore Trump As President, Millions Of Americans Believe Force Necessary: Poll

A significant chunk of the United States adult population agrees that the restoration of former President Donald Trump to office justifies the use of force, according to a new poll.

What Happened: An estimated 5% of the adult U.S. population, or 13 million adults, believe the use of force would be justified to carry out Trump’s restoration, according to a study by the University of Chicago, first seen on CBS News.

Five percent of the respondents of the poll agreed that the use of force is justified to restore Trump to the presidency even if some people are injured or killed.

Screenshot from The University of Chicago Poll

“We have not just a political threat to our democracy, we have a violent threat to our democracy,” said Robert Pape, the director of the University of Chicago's Chicago Project on Security and Threats, told CBS.

"Today, there are millions of individuals who don't just think the election was stolen in 2020; they support violence to restore Donald Trump to the White House."

Why It Matters: The 13 million number has declined from June 2021, when 23 million Americans expressed insurrectionist sentiment, noted CBS News.

This month, President Joe Biden tore into Trump and his supporters at a speech in Philadelphia.

“They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies ... MAGA forces are determined to take this country backward," he said.

Trump reacted to the speech by posting a picture of him kissing the old glory on Truth Social — a platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which is set to go public via a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

