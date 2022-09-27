ñol

Edward Snowden, Now A Russian Citizen, Yearns For Family Stability After '10 Years Of Exile'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
September 27, 2022 6:37 AM | 1 min read

Edward Snowden tweeted a picture of himself with his family on Monday and said that after years of exile he hopes “a little stability” will make a difference.

What Happened: The former intelligence contractor posted on Twitter saying that “After years of separation from our parents, my wife and I have no desire to be separated from our sons.”

“After two years of waiting and nearly ten years of exile, a little stability will make a difference for my family. I pray for privacy for them—and for us all.”

In the same thread, Snowden shared a post dating back to Nov. 2020 in which he said he was applying for “dual U.S.-Russian citizenship.”

Why It Matters: On Monday, Snowden was granted Russian citizenship through a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin.

Despite attaining Russian nationality, Snowden will not be reportedly called up for fighting in Ukraine since he’s never served in the country’s military before.

Snowden, a former National Security Agency employee, was accused of stealing government property and disclosing classified information about U.S. national security and intelligence. He faces a 10-year sentence.

The U.S. revoked Snowden’s passport in June 2013 after he fled the country, reported the Associated Press.

Trump's White House Phoned Capitol Rioter And Asked Him To 'Go Home Now,' Former Jan.6 Panel Member's New Book Says

