President Joe Biden tore into supporters of his predecessor, Donald Trump, on Thursday in a speech delivered in Philadelphia.

What Happened: Biden’s speech, made in front of the Independence Hall, contained sharp words for “MAGA Forces,” reported CNN.

“They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies,” said Biden.

“As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault ... We do ourselves no favor to pretend otherwise."

Speaking about Trump supporters, Biden reportedly said, “MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards. Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy. No right to contraception, no right to marry who you love."

See Also: How To Buy TMTG IPO Stock

Why It Matters: Biden, through his speech, made an attempt to separate Republicans from Trump’s followers. He said the latter “promote authoritarian leaders” and fan “the flames of political violence,” as per the report.

The U.S. leader reportedly said the Republican Party is "dominated, driven and intimidated" by Trump and his following.

“We must be honest with each other and with ourselves: Too much of what's happening in our country today is not normal,” said Biden, according to the report.

Trump reacted to Biden’s speech by posting a picture of him kissing the U.S. flag on Thursday on Truth Social, a platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).

Screenshot of Former President Donald Trump's Truth Social Account

TMTG is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.

Read Next: Trump's 2024 Run Announcement Could Be Delayed As FBI's Mar-A-Lago Swoop Adds To Legal Woes: Report