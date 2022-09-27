ñol

Snap To Surge Around 20%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 27, 2022 7:09 AM | 1 min read
  • Piper Sandler raised Snap Inc. SNAP price target from $11 to $12. Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained the stock with a Neutral. Snap shares fell 1.4% to close at $10.18 on Monday.
  • Barclays cut the price target on Tronox Holdings plc TROX from $21 to $16. Barclays analyst Michael Leithead maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Tronox shares fell 1.8% to close at $ 11.28 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP price target from $39 to $37. Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Keurig Dr Pepper shares fell 1.6% to $36.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. lowered Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $410 to $362. Cowen & Co. analyst Andrew Charles maintained the stock with a Market Perform. Domino's rose 2.4% to $332.44 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink raised LAVA Therapeutics N.V. LVTX price target from $25 to $28. SVB Leerink analyst Daina Graybosch maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. LAVA Therapeutics shares gained 6.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham reduced MKS Instruments, Inc. MKSI price target from $135 to $105. Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on the stock. MKS Instruments shares fell 3% to close at $82.31 on Monday.

