Pro-Putin Hungary Premier Bracing For Prolonged War In Neighborhood, Says Europe 'Shot Itself In The Foot'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday criticized the European Union's sanctions imposed on Vladimir Putin's country as he warned his country to prepare for a "prolonged Russo-Ukrainian war."

What Happened: Orban said the E.U. sanctions on Russia "backfired," resulting in soaring gas prices around the bloc member states.

"We can safely say that as a result of the sanctions, European people have become poorer, while Russia has not fallen to its knees," Orban said. "This weapon has backfired, with the sanctions Europe has shot itself in the foot."

Orban urged a ceasefire to end the war and said the sanctions against Russia were a blow to the EU's economy. He told the Hungarian parliament it was no surprise that governments around Europe were falling due to the rising energy prices, as he pointed toward Italy's general elections.

"We are waiting for an answer, the entire Europe is waiting for an answer from Brussels on how long we will keep doing this," he said.

He added that his government would launch a "national consultation" asking the Hungarians residents about sanctions.

Meanwhile, the U.K.'s chief of defense staff held talks with the Russian defense attaché in London. The Ministry of Defence said Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and Colonel Maxim Elovik met as part of ongoing efforts to "strengthen military to military channels of communication" between Britain and Russia.

