ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

F5 Could More Than Double As Solid Demand Trends Continue & Supply Constrains Start To Ease, Needham Says

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 23, 2022 3:24 PM | 1 min read
F5 Could More Than Double As Solid Demand Trends Continue & Supply Constrains Start To Ease, Needham Says
  • Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy and $303 price target on F5, Inc FFIV.
  • F5 was careful not to update conditions post its last earnings call, but he sensed that demand was vital for Security and Systems. 
  • Supply remains a significant constraint and has not improved materially, but it seems there was improvement at the margin. 
  • F5 highlights solid redesign progress, which should start to help in the FY1Q/CY4Q quarter and ramp across FY23.
  • Also ReadAI 'Transformed' This Networking Firm. Cisco May Want To Take Note, Analyst Says 
  • In addition, the software/feature work on the new rSeries systems continues to make solid progress and is gradually opening customer sales opportunities. 
  • On Security and Software, F5 is pretty straightforward. 
  • Demand remains strong, the pipeline is robust, and the macro conditions are not impacting the trajectory. 
  • FFIV shares have corrected more than other networking names, and surprisingly, based on his estimates, FFIV trades at a discount to Extreme Networks, Inc EXTR and Juniper Networks, Inc JNPR on CY23 EV/E and Cisco Systems, Inc CSCO on CY24.
  • Price Action: FFIV shares traded lower by 2.20% at $142.46 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationSmall CapAnalyst RatingsTech