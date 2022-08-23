AI 'Transformed' This Networking Firm. Cisco May Want To Take Note, Analyst Says

- Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy on Juniper Networks, Inc JNPR and a price target of $38.
- Mist AI has transformed Juniper's strategy, which has proven effective, Henderson mentioned. It has proven to win business, drive upsell, and has proven to be a template for the entire company.
- Juniper has reformulated its strategy to drive AI, Cloud-Native, Micro-Services based, open, and distributed architectures across its entire portfolio, he observed.
- Also Read: Juniper Networks Slips After Q2 Earnings Miss, Says Profitability To Be Impacted Over Next Few Quarters
- It's already well down the path with four recent acquisitions aimed at the same approach and increasingly tightly integrated.
- It's also resonating with customers in Enterprise, Service Providers, and Cloud.
- Mist has demonstrated it can deliver sharp improvements in user experiences, sharp reductions in trouble tickets and costs to IT, and drive customer wins and upsell, he added. It can work across all of Juniper.
- The analyst notes that Juniper has a better opportunity to deliver on this vision/strategy than its primary competitors. Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO has numerous platforms, has bought products targeting particular market segments, but not with a common ideology on Cloud-Native, AI-driven, or micro-services based.
- Price Action: JNPR shares traded higher by 0.43% at $29.09 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.