Domino's Pizza, Athersys And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 23, 2022 10:30 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Athersys, Inc. ATHX shares jumped 43% to $1.67 after the company announced it entered into amended agreements to extend the exercise period of the warrants that were issued as part of a recent registered direct offering.
  • 374Water, Inc. SCWO gained 13.2% to $3.17.
  • Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL rose 11.7% to $7.00.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE climbed 8.4% to $2.2550.
  • Alvotech ALVO gained 6.7% to $6.97.
  • D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS rose 6.4% to $6.15.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC rose 6% to $33.37.
  • fuboTV Inc. FUBO rose 5.7% to $4.1450 after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.
  • Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ gained 3.2% to $330.43. BMO Capital upgraded Domino's Pizza from Market Perform to Outperform.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: big gainersTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas