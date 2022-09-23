Domino's Pizza, Athersys And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Athersys, Inc. ATHX shares jumped 43% to $1.67 after the company announced it entered into amended agreements to extend the exercise period of the warrants that were issued as part of a recent registered direct offering.

374Water, Inc. SCWO gained 13.2% to $3.17.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL rose 11.7% to $7.00.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE climbed 8.4% to $2.2550.

Alvotech ALVO gained 6.7% to $6.97.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS rose 6.4% to $6.15.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC rose 6% to $33.37.

fuboTV Inc. FUBO rose 5.7% to $4.1450 after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ gained 3.2% to $330.43. BMO Capital upgraded Domino's Pizza from Market Perform to Outperform.