Trump Lawyers Need To Back Up Claims Of FBI 'Planting Evidence' During Mar-A-Lago Search, Special Master Says

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers need to back up out-of-court statements that the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation could have planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago when it was searched last month, the special master in the case has reportedly said.

What Happened: Judge Raymond Dearie said in a court filing on Thursday that Trump's legal team should provide a sworn declaration and a list of items they assert were not actually seized during the search by Sept. 26, CNN reported.

A day before the order, Trump reportedly said on Fox News, “Did they drop anything into those piles of materials taken from Mar-a-Lago, or did they do it later?"

When asked if there was any video of that, Trump replied, "Nah, I don't think so,” as per the report.

The FBI declined to comment on allegations of misconduct during the search, with its director reportedly saying, "I'm sure you can appreciate that's not something that I can talk about so I'd refer you to the (Justice) Department."

Why It Matters: On Wednesday, the Department of Justice got a go-ahead from an appeals court to continue its probe into the classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago.

Earlier, Trump’s lawyers got rapped by Dearie, who signaled he was determined that Trump’s litigation strategy would not interfere with the review.

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday sued Trump and three of his children for $250 million for fraud, which she alleged was used by the former president to enrich himself.

Trump called the lawsuit a “witch hunt” on Truth Social and said James failed in her bid to get elected as Governor.

