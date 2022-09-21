New York Attorney General Sues Trump And Three Of His Children For $250 Million

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children and the Trump Organization are the targets of a broad lawsuit brought by the attorney general of the state of New York on Wednesday. The lawsuit claimed the defendants participated in a decade-long, extensive fraud that the former president used to enrich himself.

What Happened: Attorney General Letitia James alleged fraud by the Trump company, which included its properties and golf courses, in the more than 200-page lawsuit.

The civil complaint filed in Manhattan Supreme Court alleged the Trump Organization inflated the worth of Trump's properties using false appraisals and deceiving lenders, insurers and tax authorities.

In addition to prohibiting Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump from holding an officer position with a New York-based corporation, the lawsuit demanded at least $250 million in penalties.

Although the complaint does not involve criminal charges, James stated she has alerted the Justice Department and the IRS to potential federal law infractions.

The lawsuit also accused Trump's former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, who recently pled guilty to tax offenses, and controller Jeffrey McConney.

Why It Matters: James' extensive investigation led to the filing of the lawsuit, which named 23 properties in the Trump portfolio. These include the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, the Seven Springs estate in Westchester County, New York, and a hotel in Washington, D.C., that Trump leased from the federal government before selling it in May.

James' suit has been dismissed by Trump and his lawyers as politically motivated, and they have consistently insisted that neither Trump nor any member of his family has engaged in any illegal business practices.

Trump has referred to James' inquiry as a "witch hunt," according to the Washington Post, citing remarks she made about it while she was on the campaign trail.

Photo: Christian David Cooksey via Shutterstock