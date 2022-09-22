ñol

Competition Intensifies For India's Digital Payments Market: Amazon India Poaches WhatsApp Pay India Head

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 11:42 AM | 1 min read
  • Meta Platforms Inc META, owned WhatsApp's India payment business head Manesh Mahatme quit after more than a year to join Amazon.com Inc AMZN Amazon India.
  • Mahatme has joined as director of products in the e-commerce division of Amazon India, Reuters reports.
  • The exit coincided with WhatsApp's plans to ramp up its payments service in a highly competitive market.
  • The key players include Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google PayAlibaba Group Holding Limited BABA Ant Group-backed Paytm, and Walmart Inc's WMT PhonePe.
  • During Mahatme's stint at WhatsApp Pay, it won regulatory approval to surpass its payments offering to 100 million users in India, the report added. 
  • He joined WhatsApp Pay in April 2021. Mahatme was previously on the board of Amazon Pay India between 2014 and 2021.
  • WhatsApp rolled out cashback rewards this year to lure more Indians to its peer-to-peer payments service.
  • Earlier PhonePe shared plans to acquire two wealth management firms for a total enterprise value of $75 million.
  • The value of digital payments in India will likely increase threefold from the current $3 trillion to $10 trillion by 2026.
  • Price Action: META shares traded lower by 0.17% at $141.88 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

