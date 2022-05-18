Walmart Intensifies Rivalry With Google, Amazon By Targeting India's Budding Payments Market

by

Walmart Inc's WMT Indian payments unit PhonePe will acquire two wealth management firms for a total enterprise value of $75 million, Bloomberg reports.

The acquisitions will help broaden PhonePe's offerings in India's budding payments market, where Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google, Amazon.com Inc AMZN , and SoftBank Group Corp SFTBY SFTBF -backed Paytm compete.

OpenQ also offers retail and institutional investors trading baskets and investment analytics services.

The founder of WealthDesk and the entire team will be working as a part of the PhonePe group, and both platforms will remain independent.

PhonePe became part of Walmart after the retailer acquired Flipkart Group in 2018.

Price Action: WMT shares traded lower by 6.14% at $123.30 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

