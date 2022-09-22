ñol

Slowdown? Walmart Goes Cautious On Its Hiring Plans Ahead Of This Holiday Season

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 8:09 AM | 1 min read
Slowdown? Walmart Goes Cautious On Its Hiring Plans Ahead Of This Holiday Season
  • Walmart Inc WMT looks to hire 40,000 workers in seasonal and full-time roles ahead of the big holiday season.
  • Walmart's new workers this year will include seasonal U.S. store associates, truck drivers in full-time positions, and service staff at call centers.
  • The hiring will likely bolster its online business and in-store, delivery and pickup operations ahead of a likely subdued holiday shopping season thanks to inflation, higher interest rates, a tight job market, and supply chain snarls.
  • Also Read: Walmart To Hire 20,000 Supply Chain Workers Ahead Of Holidays
  • Walmart, in September 2021, shared plans to hire 150,000. The hiring included seasonal staff, which led to overstaffing, denting Walmart's profits in the first quarter of 2022. 
  • The leading U.S. retailer sounded cautious about holiday retail sales, planning to hire fewer workers than last year for the critical season in the middle of a slowing economy, Reuters reports.
  • Holiday retail sales will likely rise between 4% - 6% versus 15.1% in 2021, according to Deloitte.
  • Holiday shopping will likely start earlier as "stretched wallets create urgency," as per Salesforce, Inc CRM and Macy's Inc M
  • Target Corp TGT has already started advertising Christmas as a shopping category. 
  • At the same time, analysts expect a second Amazon.com Inc AMZN Prime Day of 2022, likely to be held in mid-October.
  • Price Action: WMT shares traded higher by 0.17% at $135 premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

