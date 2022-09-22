Slowdown? Walmart Goes Cautious On Its Hiring Plans Ahead Of This Holiday Season

- Walmart Inc WMT looks to hire 40,000 workers in seasonal and full-time roles ahead of the big holiday season.
- Walmart's new workers this year will include seasonal U.S. store associates, truck drivers in full-time positions, and service staff at call centers.
- The hiring will likely bolster its online business and in-store, delivery and pickup operations ahead of a likely subdued holiday shopping season thanks to inflation, higher interest rates, a tight job market, and supply chain snarls.
- Also Read: Walmart To Hire 20,000 Supply Chain Workers Ahead Of Holidays
- Walmart, in September 2021, shared plans to hire 150,000. The hiring included seasonal staff, which led to overstaffing, denting Walmart's profits in the first quarter of 2022.
- The leading U.S. retailer sounded cautious about holiday retail sales, planning to hire fewer workers than last year for the critical season in the middle of a slowing economy, Reuters reports.
- Holiday retail sales will likely rise between 4% - 6% versus 15.1% in 2021, according to Deloitte.
- Holiday shopping will likely start earlier as "stretched wallets create urgency," as per Salesforce, Inc CRM and Macy's Inc M.
- Target Corp TGT has already started advertising Christmas as a shopping category.
- At the same time, analysts expect a second Amazon.com Inc AMZN Prime Day of 2022, likely to be held in mid-October.
- Price Action: WMT shares traded higher by 0.17% at $135 premarket on the last check Thursday.
