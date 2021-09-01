 Skip to main content

Walmart To Hire 20,000 Supply Chain Workers Ahead Of Holidays
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 01, 2021 3:39am   Comments
Walmart To Hire 20,000 Supply Chain Workers Ahead Of Holidays

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) said on Wednesday it plans to hire 20,000 employees spread across its supply chain network to tide over the upcoming holiday shopping rush.

What Happened: The new jobs will be permanent positions but a mix of full-time and part-time roles.

The supply chain roles will be spread in over 250 distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices and include a wide range of roles such as order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions.

See Also: Walmart Now Offers Last-Mile Delivery Service To Other Businesses

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart will hold special hiring days on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 to fill the positions. The average wage for a supply chain associate is $20.37 per hour, Walmart said.

Why It Matters: The move comes as retailers battle labor shortages and stressed global supply chains while economies gradually reopen with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Both Walmart, as well as key e-commerce rival Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), have seen their revenues rise amid the pandemic.

Price Action: Walmart shares closed 0.27% higher at $148.10 on Tuesday.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

Photo: By Mike Mozart on Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: e-commerce retail supply chain managementNews Best of Benzinga

