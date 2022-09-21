ñol

Marc Benioff Admits More Efforts Are Required In Cybersecurity After Uber Breach

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 21, 2022 10:29 AM | 1 min read
Marc Benioff Admits More Efforts Are Required In Cybersecurity After Uber Breach
  • Salesforce, Inc CRM co-CEO Marc Benioff acknowledged much more to do in cybersecurity following an attack at Uber Technologies, Inc UBER involving Salesforce’s Slack chat app.
  • Uber blamed the hacking group dubbed Lapsus$ behind the cyberattack.
  • Lapsus$ was held responsible for the hacks of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA)
  • “There’s no finish line when it comes to security and social engineering,” Benioff said during a press conference at Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference in San Francisco, CNBC reported.
  • “There’s things that we’re going to need to do to help our customers prevent these kinds of issues.”
  • In June, Salesforce’s Heroku unit disclosed that a hacker had obtained account passwords and some source code.
  • “We’ve been through almost every possible situation,” Benioff said. “There’s a lot for us to do in perpetuity, and we’re going to just keep working on it.”
  • Most of the company’s engineering team works on security and trust, Salesforce’s other co-CEO Bret Taylor said.
  • Price Action: CRM shares traded higher by 0.97% at $151.26 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

