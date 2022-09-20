NIKE Price Target Cut By This Analyst; Also Benchmark Sees $325 For Danaher

- Barclays cut the price target on NIKE, Inc. NKE from $125 to $110. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih also downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. NIKE shares fell 4.3% to trade at $102.60 on Tuesday.
- Truist Securities cut the price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL from $65 to $58. Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes maintained the stock with a Hold. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares fell 0.6% to $50.44 on Tuesday.
- UBS raised the price target on KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE from $19 to $24. KnowBe4 shares rose 0.4% to $22.26 on Tuesday.
- Benchmark reduced the price target for Danaher Corporation DHR from $345 to $325. Danaher shares fell 2.4% to $272.17 on Tuesday.
- B of A Securities lowered the price target on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX from $64 to $56. Louisiana-Pacific shares fell 2.7% to $53.16 on Tuesday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target for Elys Game Technology, Corp. ELYS from $3 to $2. Elys Game Technology shares rose 3.9% to $0.4801 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target on bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE from $8 to $10. bluebird bio shares rose 3.6% to $6.14 on Tuesday.
