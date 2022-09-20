ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

NIKE Price Target Cut By This Analyst; Also Benchmark Sees $325 For Danaher

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 20, 2022 9:55 AM | 1 min read
  • Barclays cut the price target on NIKE, Inc. NKE from $125 to $110. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih also downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. NIKE shares fell 4.3% to trade at $102.60 on Tuesday.
  • Truist Securities cut the price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL from $65 to $58. Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes maintained the stock with a Hold. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares fell 0.6% to $50.44 on Tuesday.
  • UBS raised the price target on KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE from $19 to $24. KnowBe4 shares rose 0.4% to $22.26 on Tuesday.
  • Benchmark reduced the price target for Danaher Corporation DHR from $345 to $325. Danaher shares fell 2.4% to $272.17 on Tuesday.
  • B of A Securities lowered the price target on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX from $64 to $56. Louisiana-Pacific shares fell 2.7% to $53.16 on Tuesday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target for Elys Game Technology, Corp. ELYS from $3 to $2. Elys Game Technology shares rose 3.9% to $0.4801 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target on bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE from $8 to $10. bluebird bio shares rose 3.6% to $6.14 on Tuesday.

Check out this: Investor Fear Eases Slightly As Investors Await Interest-Rate Decision

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Forest ProductsMaterialsPT ChangesNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas