'I Just Want Nothing To Do With It': Cramer Calls This Is A Speculative Stock, Analysts Disagree

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA is a speculative company.

"I just want nothing to do with it," he added. Although, that stands in contrast with Benzinga data showing five analysts have a buy rating on the stock.

The "Mad Money" host said Matterport Inc MTRR is "losing too much money. " Cramer said he prefers HP Inc. HPQ over the former.

When asked about Medtronic PLC MDT, he said, "These guys have lost their way."

Cramer said Stanley Black & Decker Inc SWK might easily go down another 10%. "If you’re willing to accept that, then I think you’re absolutely fine," he added.

When asked about International Paper Co IP, Cramer said, "Once that starts rolling over, it rolls over big. I do not want you to touch that stock."

Cramer likes Kellogg Co K and recommended buying the same.

