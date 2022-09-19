Some iPhone 14 Users Are Getting This 'Shaking' Glitch While Using TikTok Or Snapchat

Users of Apple Inc’s AAPL iPhone 14 are flagging an issue with third-party apps such as TikTok and the smartphone’s new camera technology.

What Happened: The issue affects third-party apps such as TikTok, Meta Platforms Inc’s META Instagram and Snap Inc’s SNAP Snapchat applications, reported 9to5 Mac.

TikTok user Damian Munoz shared a video featuring the “iPhone 14 Pro Max bug” in a video and said the shaking takes place when “you try to record something.”

A YouTube user called “FloW” also shared an issue while using Snapchat with Apple’s newest smartphone.

Apple, Snapchat, TikTok and Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga's queries on the camera shaking issues.

Why It Matters: The shaking camera produces a noise that is akin to a “crackling” sound. This was noticeable in a video shared on Twitter by content creator Luke Miani.

So uh, we’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022

The problem appears to be contained only to the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera at the moment, according to 9to5 Mac.

Since this issue only affects the camera in third-party apps, it’s almost a software bug of a type, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Apple is also investigating a bug that could cause iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models to freeze while transferring data from an older iPhone.

Price Action: On Friday, Apple shares fell 1.1% in the after-hours trading to $150.70 and rose 0.4% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

