Is Your New iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Unresponsive After Data Transfer? Apple's Investigating The Issue

Apple, Inc.’s AAPL iPhone 14 could be giving the company a headache just weeks after its launch.

What Happened: Apple is investigating a bug that may cause the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models to freeze while transferring data from an older iPhone, MacRumors reported, citing an internal memo it had access to.

Apple reportedly said in the memo it was aware of the issue and is investigating. The latest iteration of the high-end iPhone models could freeze and turn unresponsive after an iCloud restore or data transfer from the previous iPhone during the “Quick Start” process, it added.

As a stop-gap arrangement, Cupertino has asked iPhone users to restart the device if it becomes unresponsive for more than five minutes.

The report also noted that iPhone 14 Pro customers faced a similar issue last week during device activation. An iOS 16.0.1 update needs to be installed after setting up the device as a remedy, the publication added.

Why It’s Important: Apple’s flagship iPhones fetch about half of the company’s revenues. Early indications gleaned from preorder levels show that the uptake, especially for the high-end iPhone 14 models, has been strong.