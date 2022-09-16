Alcoa To Rally Around 50%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Alcoa Corporation AA from $51 to $66. Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba also upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Alcoa shares rose 1.1% to $43.60 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel cut FedEx Corporation FDX price target from $288 to $195. Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. FedEx shares fell 19.7% to $164.50 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays lowered Adobe Inc ADBE price target from $440 to $340. Barclays analyst Saket Kalia also downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Adobe shares fell 2.1% to $302.69 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson raised The Beauty Health Company SKIN price target from $25 to $30. DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained the stock with a Buy. Beauty Health shares jumped 7.2% to close at $12.57 on Thursday.
- Jefferies cut International Paper Company IP price target from $40 to $31. Jefferies analyst Philip Ng also downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform. International Paper fell 4.4% to $37.95 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc lowered Helios Technologies, Inc. HLIO price target from $90 to $71. Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Helios Technologies shares rose 0.3% to close at $51.52 on Thursday.
Check out this: Volatility In Markets Increases As Nasdaq Tumbles 200 Points
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Price Target ChangesNewsPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas