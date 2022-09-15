ñol

Netflix, Humana And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 15, 2022 10:49 AM | 1 min read
Netflix, Humana And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Nasdaq dropping around 70 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares surged 39.9% to $265.00 after jumping 312% on Wednesday.
  • STORE Capital Corporation STOR jumped 20.3% to $32.22 after the company announced it will be acquired by GIC and Oak Street in a $14 billion transaction.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN climbed 9.9% to $66.70. Credit Suisse upgraded Wynn Resorts from Neutral to Outperform.
  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT gained 9% to $19.81.
  • QuantumScape Corporation QS jumped 8.9% to $12.48.
  • Fisker Inc. FSR jumped 8.5% to $10.01. Needham initiated coverage on Fisker with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12.
  • Humana Inc. HUM rose 8.2% to $496.26 after the company raised FY22 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. The company also issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance of $37 per share.
  • Roku, Inc. ROKU gained 7.7% to $73.58.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO rose 7% to $5.94.
  • Netflix, Inc. NFLX gained 4.5% to $234.12 after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform and raised its price target from $245 to $300.

