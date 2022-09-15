U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Nasdaq dropping around 70 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares surged 39.9% to $265.00 after jumping 312% on Wednesday.

shares surged 39.9% to $265.00 after jumping 312% on Wednesday. STORE Capital Corporation STOR jumped 20.3% to $32.22 after the company announced it will be acquired by GIC and Oak Street in a $14 billion transaction.

jumped 20.3% to $32.22 after the company announced it will be acquired by GIC and Oak Street in a $14 billion transaction. Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN climbed 9.9% to $66.70. Credit Suisse upgraded Wynn Resorts from Neutral to Outperform.

climbed 9.9% to $66.70. Credit Suisse upgraded Wynn Resorts from Neutral to Outperform. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT gained 9% to $19.81.

gained 9% to $19.81. QuantumScape Corporation QS jumped 8.9% to $12.48.

jumped 8.9% to $12.48. Fisker Inc. FSR jumped 8.5% to $10.01. Needham initiated coverage on Fisker with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12.

jumped 8.5% to $10.01. Needham initiated coverage on Fisker with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12. Humana Inc. HUM rose 8.2% to $496.26 after the company raised FY22 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. The company also issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance of $37 per share.

rose 8.2% to $496.26 after the company raised FY22 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. The company also issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance of $37 per share. Roku, Inc. ROKU gained 7.7% to $73.58.

gained 7.7% to $73.58. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO rose 7% to $5.94.

rose 7% to $5.94. Netflix, Inc. NFLX gained 4.5% to $234.12 after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform and raised its price target from $245 to $300.