Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Escapes Serious Injuries In Kyiv Car Accident

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy escaped severe injuries after his car met with an accident in Kyiv, according to his spokesperson.

What Happened: President Zelenskyy’s car collided with a private vehicle, his spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said in a Facebook post early Thursday, without sharing further details.

"The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found," Nykyforov said, adding that a probe was on. He also said Zelenskyy’s medics provided the private car's driver with emergency aid and put him in an ambulance.

See Also: Putin Calls For Calm As Azerbaijan And Armenia Engage In Deadly Clashes: Analyst Questions Russia's Reputation As Peace Broker

The accident happened when Zelenskyy was visiting the recaptured city of Izyum, a key logistics hub in north-eastern Ukraine, on Wednesday, according to the BBC.

In Izyum, he vowed to push all Vladimir Putin's forces out of his country.

Zelensky described Russia as a "terrorist state," calling their forces "weaklings who fight civilians."

"Scoundrels who, having escaped from the battlefield, are trying to do harm from somewhere far away," he added, following recent allegations of the Russian army attacking power stations and water plants.

Meanwhile, residents of as many as 22 streets in two districts of Kryvyi Rih are being urged to evacuate because of a risk of flooding after Russian missiles hit a major reservoir dam.

See Also: Biden On Ukraine's Advances Against Putin's Forces Says Unclear If War At A Turning Point