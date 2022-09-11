Ukraine Says Putin's Forces Resorting To 'Coward Response' With Attacks On Power Stations, Water Facilities

Ukraine accused Vladimir Putin's forces of attacking water facilities and a thermal power station in Kharkiv after Ukrainian troops forced Russia to abandon its main bastion in the region as part of a counteroffensive over the weekend.

What Happened: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia attacked civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, causing mass blackouts in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions and partial blackouts in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions.

"No military facilities, the goal is to deprive people of light & heat," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter late on Sunday.

Zelenskyy's advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said Kharkiv’s CHPP-5 electricity station — one of the largest in Ukraine — had been hit. "A coward 'response' for the escape of its own army from the battlefield," he said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the U.S. representative to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, denouncing the strikes, said, "Russia's apparent response to Ukraine liberating cities and villages in the east: sending missiles to attempt to destroy critical civilian infrastructure."

This came after Ukraine announced that in a significant setback for the Kremlin, the Ukrainian military liberated territories in the Kharkiv region in the east and Kherson in the south. The president of the war-torn nation described the gains as a potential breakthrough in the six-month-old war and said it could see further territorial gains if the West supplies more powerful weapons.

