Biden On Ukraine's Advances Against Putin's Forces Says Unclear If War At A Turning Point

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Ukraine had made significant progress against Vladimir Putin's forces, but it is not possible to tell if the war is at a turning point.

What Happened: "The question is unanswerable. It's hard to tell. It's clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress. But I think it's going to be a long haul," Biden told the media after voting at a local polling station.

Over the past week, Ukraine has set its sights on freeing its occupied territory by invading Kremlin forces and driving them back in a speedy counter-offensive. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his evening address, said around 8,000 square km (3,100 square miles) had been liberated by Ukrainian forces so far this month in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

Zelenskyy further added that “stabilization measures” had been completed in about half of that territory, “and across a liberated area of about the same size, stabilization measures are still ongoing.”

