- Weyerhaeuser Co WY said its operations in Oregon and Washington were affected by a work stoppage by its union members.
- The company has 1,200 workers who are members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.
- The company noted IAM walkouts impact multiple Wood Products and Timberlands sites.
- "While we are very disappointed in their decision to walk out, we are committed to supporting our employees and negotiating in good faith with union representatives," said Denise Merle, SVP and chief administration officer for Weyerhaeuser.
- Weyerhaeuser is among the many corporations facing the heat of workers' unionization demand.
- Labor groups and investors have filed a shareholder proposal urging Apple Inc AAPL to review its workers' rights treatment.
- In April, ALU (Amazon Labor Union) became the first to win an election at Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN.
- Price Action: WY shares closed lower by 6.37% at $32.36 on Tuesday.
