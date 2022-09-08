- Labor groups and investors have filed a shareholder proposal urging Apple Inc AAPL to review its workers' rights treatment, Reuters reports.
- A group including SOC Investment Group, a consultant to union pension funds and an arm of the Service Employees International Union, blamed Apple for an "apparent misalignment" between its public commitments to freedoms of association and accusations it has tried to deter union organizing unfairly.
- Other filers of the proposal include New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who oversees pension funds, Trillium Asset Management, and Parnassus Investments.
- Apple is among American companies facing unionization efforts, along with Starbucks Corp SBUX and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.
- President Joe Biden applauded when Apple workers at a Maryland Apple store voted to unionize in June.
- Shareholder proposals for Apple's 2023 annual meeting are due September 8.
- Apple employees vehemently voiced concerns over pay and working conditions. Store workers have attempted to unionize.
- Apple retaliated by posting laminated copies of a letter outlining the benefits and perks of not unionizing in store backrooms and its U.S. retail outlets.
- Apple reportedly sent anti-union talking points to store leaders to use with employees.
- Separately, the federal labor regulator National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) looks to quash Amazon's objections to a labor union's historic victory at one of its New York warehouses.
- Amazon believed the NLRB and the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) improperly influenced the election outcome and did not represent most of its team.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 1.88% at $153.03 on the last check Thursday.
- Image via Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.