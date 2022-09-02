by

Federal labor regulator National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) looks to quash Amazon.com, Inc's AMZN objections to a labor union's historic victory at one of its New York warehouses, the Washington Post reports.

objections to a labor union's historic victory at one of its New York warehouses, the Washington Post reports. Amazon strongly disagreed with the conclusion and looked to appeal.

Amazon believed the NLRB and the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) improperly influenced the election outcome and did not represent most of its team.

In April, the ALU became the first to win an election at Amazon.

However, Amazon contested the victory that dragged on for months.

In April, 57% of Amazon's workers at a New York City Staten Island warehouse voted in favor of unionizing.

workers at a New York City Staten Island warehouse voted in favor of unionizing. Contrastingly, 53% of Amazon workers in Alabama have rejected unionization.

In May, Amazon workers voted against unionizing a second warehouse in New York City in the borough of Staten Island, known as LDJ5, with 618 to 380 against joining the Labor Union.

Around 55% of employees who voted from Amazon's JFK8 warehouse in the borough of Staten Island looked to join the Amazon Labor Union, which demanded higher pay and job security.

Recently, Amazon's workers have filed a petition for a proposed unit of 400 people to hold a union election at a company warehouse near Albany, New York.

The Amazon Labor Union affiliated group sought National Labor Relations Board's permission to hold a vote at the ALB1 facility.

Reportedly over 150 Amazon workers at its largest air hub in California, known as KSBD, walked off the job to demand higher pay and safety improvements.

Price Action: AMZN shares closed higher by 0.83% at $127.82 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia