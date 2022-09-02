- Federal labor regulator National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) looks to quash Amazon.com, Inc's AMZN objections to a labor union's historic victory at one of its New York warehouses, the Washington Post reports.
- Amazon strongly disagreed with the conclusion and looked to appeal.
- Amazon believed the NLRB and the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) improperly influenced the election outcome and did not represent most of its team.
- In April, the ALU became the first to win an election at Amazon.
- However, Amazon contested the victory that dragged on for months.
- In April, 57% of Amazon's workers at a New York City Staten Island warehouse voted in favor of unionizing.
- Contrastingly, 53% of Amazon workers in Alabama have rejected unionization.
- In May, Amazon workers voted against unionizing a second warehouse in New York City in the borough of Staten Island, known as LDJ5, with 618 to 380 against joining the Labor Union.
- Around 55% of employees who voted from Amazon's JFK8 warehouse in the borough of Staten Island looked to join the Amazon Labor Union, which demanded higher pay and job security.
- Recently, Amazon's workers have filed a petition for a proposed unit of 400 people to hold a union election at a company warehouse near Albany, New York.
- The Amazon Labor Union affiliated group sought National Labor Relations Board's permission to hold a vote at the ALB1 facility.
- Reportedly over 150 Amazon workers at its largest air hub in California, known as KSBD, walked off the job to demand higher pay and safety improvements.
- Price Action: AMZN shares closed higher by 0.83% at $127.82 on Thursday.
