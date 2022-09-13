'Can All Trump Interviews Be Like This?' Jimmy Kimmel Praises Indian News Channel For Constantly Fact-Checking Former US President

Television host Jimmy Kimmel praised India's New Delhi Television (NDTV) for fact-checking former U.S. President Donald Trump's "clearly fake" statements that he made during a recent interview that aired on the channel on Sept. 8.

What Happened: Kimmel, in the latest episode of his talk show, mentioned Trump's interaction with the news channel and said NDTV came up with a "new and fun way to fact-check him."

During the interview, the former president reportedly made several false claims, including that he is “leading in the polls” in the run-up to the 2024 presidential elections and that he “beat” current U.S. President Joe Biden in the 2020 elections “by a lot.”

After presenting Trump’s claims, the NDTV screen cuts to the findings of a poll by The Wall Street Journal, which found that “Joe Biden is actually leading Trump” in the 2024 race for the presidency as of Sept. 1.

While playing the clip during his show, Kimmel took a dig at Trump, saying, "Can all Trump interviews be like this?" "He makes a clearly fake statement and cut to a graphic disproving it, with funky music behind it," he added.

Meanwhile, Trump also claimed that Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine could "ultimately" be a "World War 3." He added that the Kremlin would have never invaded Ukraine if he was the president.

"Russia invading Ukraine, that would have never happened. Watch what's going to happen with China and Taiwan," he said.

