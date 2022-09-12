ñol

Donald Trump Addresses Whether He Is Considering Daughter Ivanka As 2024 Running Mate

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 12, 2022 7:11 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • During a television interview, Donald Trump spoke about Ivanka being his 2024 election running mate.
  • Trump reportedly wanted to choose his daughter as his running mate in the 2016 presidential race.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he wouldn't consider his daughter Ivanka Trump as his running mate In the 2024 United States presidential election if he decides to run for the top office.

What Happened: "Ivanka Trump as 2024 running mate? My daughter? Never thought of that one. I've never even heard, but that's an interesting idea. I wouldn't (consider it)," Trump said in an interview with India's NDTV when the journalist asked him about earlier media reports suggesting that he wanted his daughter Ivanka to be his running mate.

See Also: Trump Says Putin's Ukraine Invasion Will Result In World War 3: 'Watch What's Going To Happen With China And Taiwan'

"That one I have not heard of, but she's a very capable person that I can tell you. But no, I have not heard that one," he said.

Earlier in 2020, reports suggested that Trump wanted to name his daughter as his running mate in the 2016 presidential election. According to reports, citing a book by former campaign deputy Rick Gates, Trump also discussed the idea with his aides before picking Mike Pence.

Meanwhile, Trump indicated that he might be planning to run for the presidential office again in 2024. "Everyone wants me to run, I'm leading in the polls... I'll make a decision in the very near future. I think that a lot of people are going to be very happy," he said.

Read Next: Former Trump Lawyer Calls Him 'Deeply Wounded Narcissist,' Sees Clear Grounds For Barring Reelection Run

