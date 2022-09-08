ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Moderna To $165? Plus This Analyst Cuts PT On FedEx

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 8, 2022 9:46 AM | 1 min read
Moderna To $165? Plus This Analyst Cuts PT On FedEx
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Moderna, Inc. MRNA from $155 to $165. Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Papadakis also upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Moderna shares rose 2.8% to trade at $138.70 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush lowered the price target for Verint Systems Inc. VRNT from $65 to $56. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with a Outperform. Verint shares fell 9.9% to $40.94 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo reduced the price target on Toast, Inc. TOST from $27 to $23. Toast shares rose 0.5% to $19.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target for FedEx Corporation FDX from $282 to $269. FedEx shares fell 1.2% to $199.23 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO from $13 to $10. American Eagle shares fell 11.5% to $10.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH from $290 to $328. Enphase Energy shares rose 1.8% to $321.84 on Thursday.
  • Stifel raised the price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS from $60 to $65. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 1.7% to $65.32 on Thursday.

Check out this: Volatility In Markets Decreases After Dow Surges Over 400 Points

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPrice TargetSmall CapMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas