- Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Moderna, Inc. MRNA from $155 to $165. Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Papadakis also upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Moderna shares rose 2.8% to trade at $138.70 on Thursday.
- Wedbush lowered the price target for Verint Systems Inc. VRNT from $65 to $56. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with a Outperform. Verint shares fell 9.9% to $40.94 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo reduced the price target on Toast, Inc. TOST from $27 to $23. Toast shares rose 0.5% to $19.18 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target for FedEx Corporation FDX from $282 to $269. FedEx shares fell 1.2% to $199.23 on Thursday.
- Citigroup cut the price target on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO from $13 to $10. American Eagle shares fell 11.5% to $10.26 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH from $290 to $328. Enphase Energy shares rose 1.8% to $321.84 on Thursday.
- Stifel raised the price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS from $60 to $65. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 1.7% to $65.32 on Thursday.
